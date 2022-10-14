Cricket club pay tribute to treasurer Rob Jones

GREENFIELD Cricket Club has paid tribute to treasurer Rob Jones who has died following a short illness aged 54.

“Rob’s death is an immense loss to the cricket club and leaves a big hole. He will be sadly missed,” explained chairman Jason Taylor.

Rob, who lived in Greenfield, had previously played cricket for Saddleworth.

Greenfield said on its social media: “It’s with great sadness that we have to record the untimely passing of club treasurer and most importantly our friend Rob Jones.

“Rob was a much-loved husband to Joanne, dad to Adam and Eloise, son and brother.

“It was certainly no secret that Rob had an immense passion for the game of cricket and was heavily involved at Greenfield CC since joining over a decade ago, firstly as a player along with Adam who now plays for our first team, as well as becoming captain of our famous third team.



“For all who knew Rob will remember his fondness for cricket stats.

“Whether sat with him outside the club enjoying a pint of Tiger Rut, or having a lap around the pitch, he would always share his knowledge and thoughts whilst avidly supporting his favourite club, GCC.

“In his recent role as treasurer, his tireless efforts and hard work to ensure the club was financial stable, particularly through the pandemic, is something we will forever be indebted to him for.

“It’s fair to say his commitment to ensuring village cricket remained sustainable was infectious and this is something we will all continue to do in his memory.”

Greenfield held one minute’s silence before their last game of the season in Rob’s memory.

And fittingly Rob’s wake, which followed his funeral at St Mary’s, Greenfield, was at the cricket club.

