Charity cup win for Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH were winners of the Oldham Ladies Golf Association (OLGA) annual charity event for the Joan Hirst Charity Cup at Werneth.

There was a good turnout of players from all five clubs and the winning team with 77 Stableford points from Saddleworth were lady captain Linda Newman, Jean Dervan and Jean Wilde. In second place was a team from Oldham, lady captain Liz Johnson, lady vice-captain Charley Wade and Ann Rotchell with 76 points.

A nine-hole subsidiary competition was won by Eileen Cowell and Edythe Turner, of Oldham, and Marjorie Bray of Crompton and Royton.

The event raised £250 for the Alzheimer’s Society which was chosen by host club lady captain Madge Griffiths.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

