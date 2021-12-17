Cup highs and lows for Diggle FC

DIGGLE FC experienced contrasting fortunes in two cup competitions during November.

The local side was defeated 5-3 at home by Slaithwaite United in the Barlow Cup, Jordan Boland, Jack Marland and Josh Adams scoring their goals.

One week later they progressed to the quarter finals of the Huddersfield Challenge Cup with a win on penalties against Britannia Sports.

Goals from Sam Bagshaw and Ross Pearce gave Diggle a 2-1 lead going into the final stages of the game, before Britannia equalised to force a penalty shootout.

Diggle completed the shootout in convincing style, winning 4-1 after strikes from Nick Warhurst, Boland, Sam Bagshaw and Gerard Forde.

The next round will be played in the new year.

On Saturday, December 11, Diggle FC Under-12s will be undertaking a five-hour sponsored walk to raise awareness and funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

Starting in Diggle at 7am, the team will make its way to the John Smith’s Stadium where they will enjoy watching Huddersfield Town against Coventry City followed by a team Christmas party at Fresca, Delph.

The team has partnered with the charity in memory of Martin Brook, a much-loved Diggle resident, who sadly passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2016.

All donations are welcome and can be made by clicking the link on the Diggle FC Juniors social media pages.

Anyone interested in getting involved with Diggle FC at either senior or junior level, should email Richard Devy: dickdev150@gmail.com or Danny Cheetham Danny.cheetham86@gmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

