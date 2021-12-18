More Than Mistletoe book is eclectic festive treat for readers

TWELVE Christmas stories of kisses, wishes and near misses offer an eclectic and inclusive treat for readers this festive season.

Sarah Shard, from Grasscroft, is one of 12 authors from around the world who came together to form the Christmas Collective and produce the ‘More Than Mistletoe’ anthology.

The writers were pitted against each other when shortlisted for a major writing competition with more than 400 hundred entrants.

Sarah explained: “The high-profile publishing deal went to someone else, and that could have been the end. Instead, no longer competing, we collaborated on a new anthology of festive short stories.

“Although most of the Christmas Collective have never met, we work online together from Ireland, the

UK and Spain, supporting and advising each other, navigating both the book launch and the global pandemic.”

The result is More Than Mistletoe, an eclectic and inclusive mix of stories, with classic romance, festive thrillers, LGBTQ+ love stories, hilarious romcoms and historical elements.

And it’s already making an impact on the Amazon charts as well as receiving great support from the writing community with retweets from Marian Keyes, Joanne Harris and more.

Sarah’s contribution to the anthology is set in a fictional village in the Lake District that is inspired by Uppermill and surrounding villages.

Her story, ‘Christmas at the Little Blu Bookshop’, is a prequel to her current work in progress (and the original entry for the competition), ‘December for Dad’.

The novel will be filled with Christmas traditions that you only get in small villages like Saddleworth and even features a ‘Santa Dash’ that goes terribly wrong.

More Than Mistletoe is available at Feather My Nest on Uppermill High Street. Money from each sale will go to a local charity.

