Cup win for youngsters

UPPERMILL FC Under-8s have already won silverware in the new season following their victory in the Saddleworth Cup.

The tournament, organised by Danny Cheetham at Diggle FC, saw Uppermill play Saddleworth 3Ds, Saddleworth Strikers and Sublime in their group.

The defeated 3Ds again in a tightly contested semi-final before beating Strikers convincingly in the final.

The Uppermill senior teams returned to action in the last weekend of August and the juniors resume from September 11.

The new U5s team, which will meet on Saturday, is already fully subscribed.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

