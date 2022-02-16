Dan bids to make his mark with the Tigers

FORMER Springhead footballer Dan Jones is looking to move back up the football ladder and rebuild his career after signing for Hyde United.

The 19-year-old midfielder has already been on the books of two local EFL clubs, Rochdale and Salford City.

The Royton-based Jones had been playing for Springhead in the Manchester League before approaching Hyde for a trial.

“I came and trained for a few weeks before I was asked to sign,” explained Jones who made his Tigers’ debut as a substitute in the home defeat to Matlock Town.

Since leaving Salford in the summer at the end of his scholarship, Jones had a short and unsuccessful spell at North West Counties League club Bacup before joining Springhead.

Jones, now working as an apprentice tiler, has settled in well at Hyde which he described as a “decent level” to get his career back on track.

“It is also good have somebody with the experience of manager Jim Gannon to coach and help you to develop,” he said.

“There is a big difference between academy and this time of football which I prefer as it is a lot faster and more physical.”

Jones was no stranger as two of his Hyde team-mates Harry Ditchfield and Harrison Cunningham were also with him at Salford while he also knew Fenton Green from his days at Crewe Alexandra.

It was with Boundary Park Juniors, the Oldham club which has produced almost 200 youngsters who have gone on to become professionals

Five members of Manchester United’s 1999 treble-winning team, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Gary and Phil Neville and David May all turned out for them as did former England captain David Platt, Trevor Sinclair, Paul Gerrard and Chris Makin.

Jones was with Boundary Park Juniors between the ages of four and 12 and after a short spell with Chadderton Park joined Rochdale’s development squad at Under-13s.

He graduated into the Rochdale academy where he played alongside Luke Matheson and Daniel Adshead who have since secured lucrative moves to Wolves and Norwich respectively.

Jones, after being released by Rochdale, was at Salford City between the ages of 16 and 18.

