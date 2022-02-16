Thewlis brothers line up for Super League Warrington

GRASSCROFT rugby brothers Josh and Jake Thewlis have lined up alongside one another in Warrington Wolves’ first team for the first time.

And it was a night to remember as both teenagers scored tries in a 30-14 pre-season victory against Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 4.

Full-back Josh, 19, set up two tries for centre Jake, 16, who was handed a first-team debut while also scoring himself.

While Josh, who played in the juniors at Waterhead Warriors, is about to start his fourth season in the Wires’ Super League squad, it was a whole new ball game for academy player Jake.

“Wolves were light on centres and an opportunity arose for Jake to make his debut against Salford which was a dream come true,” explained proud dad Kevin who modestly declared “it was a good night”.

The family were out in force at The Halliwell Jones Stadium, parents Kevin and Adele, elder brother Joe, sister Jess, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

“I think there were 28 family members at the game,” Kevin added.

The boys, both former pupils at St Edwards’ Primary, Lees, and St Damian’s RC Science College, Ashton, began their playing days at Waterhead Warriors aged six with Jake switching to Saddleworth Rangers for the last three to four years before signing for Wolves.

Josh has been with Wolves for about seven years and Jake approximately three and Kevin added they have always “chased the dream” to become professional rugby players.

They are part of an impressive local contingent of last players at Wolves as on the bench against Salford was Springhead teenager Tom Whitehead.

And Grotton’s Nolan Tupaea, also a former Rangers’ player, is in the academy at Wolves.

Until Jake recently made the first-team squad, the parents of Jake and Nolan shared travel taking the pair to training.

Now Josh does the driving as he and Jake are training together.

The Wolves versus Salford game, remarkably, featured six players from Oldham.

While Wolves had the Thewlis brothers and Whitehead in their line-up, Salford’s side included Josh Johnson and James Greenwood, both ex-Saddleworth Rangers, and former Oldham St Annes player Ellis Robson.

