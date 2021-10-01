Daniel lands inaugural junior district golf title

SADDLEWORTH hosted the inaugural Oldham and District Junior Golf Championship which was won by Crompton and Royton’s Daniel Melling.

It was staged by Saddleworth junior organiser Matt Chapman and his wife Nicola who sponsored the event through her business NK Hair Salon, Uppermill.

Young golfers from Royton and Crompton, Oldham and Saddleworth took part as Brookdale and Werneth do not have junior sections.

Daniel, whose father Gary is a scratch player who teaches at Saddleworth School, won the main 18-hole medal competition with a nett 70, triumphing on a card play off against Crompton and Royton’s Keaton Wright who also returned the same score.



The younger players had a nine-hole Stableford which was won by Saddleworth’s Oliver Chapman with 23 points, six clear of runner-up Eddie Briggs from Oldham.

The event went really well and next year Matt is hoping to expand it by inviting Denton, Ashton, Stamford and Dukinfield to take part.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

