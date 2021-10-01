Flower shows are bloomin’ brilliant – Moorside and Sholver

FROM giant onions and cabbages to chutneys and picked seatrout, there was a whole host of eye-catching entries at Sholver and Moorside’s Flower and Vegetable Show.

In its fifth year, the community team’s show attracted 396 entries in 67 classes including flowers, fruit and vegetables, homemade produce, photography and a junior section for entries from under 15s.

Items on display at community centre ranged from carrots, onions and cabbages to jams, cakes, chutneys, pies, pickled seatrout, knitted items and handmade cards.

Best in Show – Vegetables (Jack Leeson Cup) went to Ken Hough for his impressive onions.

Ken said: “I live in Moorside and I support the community so just thought I’d take part – I never expected to win!”

Best in Show – Flowers was awarded to George Tavenor for his colourful streptocarpus, a popular house plant.

George, who lives in Grasscroft, was entering the show for the first time after recently moving to the area.

He is also involved with the community centre’s bee-keeping group which meets on Sundays at 10am at the centre. All are welcome.

Helen Booth claimed the cup for Best in Show – Home Produce and Handicrafts for her carefully knitted and crocheted blanket. She was thrilled to receive the prize and said she has created numerous items as her hobby is ‘addictive’.

As well as the exhibits for the public to admire, there was a tombola, guess the weight of the cake, art exhibition, flower demonstrations and horticultural craft stall.

Refreshments, including homemade cakes, were provided by volunteers at the centre.

The show, organised by Show Secretary Joyce Ward and volunteers from the community centre, closed with an auction of lots of the exhibited entries.

