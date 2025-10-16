Daughter to honour her father at poignant hospice service

A PROUD daughter will pay tribute to her late father by switching on Dr Kershaw’s Hospice’s Light up a Life tree – a moment she says her dad will be “watching down” on.

Carly Tierney will light up the hospice’s tree on Sunday, December 7, in memory of her father Mark Tierney, who died on the Inpatient Unit in September 2023 at the age of 49.

Mark – a much-loved father, grandfather and window cleaner – was described by Carly as “kind and generous with a heart of gold”.

To show her gratitude for the care her family received, Carly will lead one of the most moving moments of the hospice’s annual remembrance service – when the tree, with each light representing someone loved and lost, is illuminated.

“I can’t thank Dr Kershaw’s Hospice and its staff enough, and I couldn’t have wished for a better place for my dad,” she said.

“The support, care and love every single staff member gave to my little sister Lily and I was outstanding. Nothing was ever too much, whether it was needing a cuddle or someone to speak to or sit with.

“They weren’t just doctors, nurses or healthcare assistants; they were more like friends and family, and truly cared about us all.

“I am so happy and proud to be a part of Light up a Life, as I know my dad will also be beaming and watching down on the night.”

During his stay, Mark was able to spend precious time with his young grandchildren, Colby and Luella.

“He first met Luella in the hospice as I had given birth a week or so before he was admitted,” Carly said.

“He was thrilled and called her his ‘little princess’ and just wanted to see and touch her all the time. He was the best dad and grandad.”

One of the Royton-based hospice’s most cherished annual events, the Light up a Life service gives families across Oldham the chance to remember loved ones while supporting hospice care for others. Last year’s event raised more than £33,000.

This year’s service on December 7 will begin at 5pm, with gates opening an hour earlier, and will include readings, vocal performances, and the lighting of the hospice’s tree.

Those who make a dedication before December 1 will see their loved one’s name appear in the Book of Remembrance and on-screen in the hospice’s reception.

All dedications come with a personalised card and a wooden star keepsake, while this year’s event also features a new in-house designed bauble, engraved with the hospice’s signature hands and heart logo.

The baubles – made from natural basswood – are available online, at the hospice reception, and in limited numbers on the night.

Alice Entwistle, Fundraising Events Lead at the hospice, said: “Join us for an evening of remembrance and celebration – whether your loved one was cared for by our hospice or not.

“If you can’t attend our event, you can still make a dedication and catch up on all of the images and videos on our Facebook and YouTube channels.”

To make a dedication, visit www.drkh.org.uk/lightupalife or call 0161 624 9984.