Guys and Dolls shines in Moston as NMAODS hits all the right notes

Ian Cheeseman finds energy, warmth and West End-worthy talent in North Manchester Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s superb production of Guys and Dolls at the NWTAC Theatre.

Having never seen a production by the North Manchester Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (NMAODS) before, and never having seen any version of Frank Loesser’s Guys and Dolls – my recent trip to the NWTAC Theatre in Moston promised to be a real eye-opener.

And it was.

The NWTAC is an intimate theatre that reminded me of the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, which stages so many fantastic shows with wonderfully talented performers.

There was certainly plenty of talent on display in NMAODS’s production of Guys and Dolls.

The two female leads, Emily Fitzpatrick as Miss Adelaide and Sasha Carrillo as Sarah Brown, gave five-star performances. I perhaps shouldn’t have been surprised by the depth of Emily’s acting when I later learned she was also an assistant director and has an impressive CV of past and upcoming roles. She describes Miss Adelaide as her “dream role,” and you could tell from the sheer joy and authenticity of her performance.

Sasha Carrillo beautifully balanced the innocence and vulnerability her role demanded and sang with real precision and feeling. Another standout was David Lawton, the society’s Chairman, who played Arvide Abernathy.

His rendition of More I Cannot Wish You to his “granddaughter” was delivered with heartfelt warmth and emotional depth – the kind that only comes from years of stage experience.

Everyone involved in the show, from the musicians and performers to the backstage crew and the friendly café staff, helped create a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere. With thirty-seven people named in the cast and over twenty-five on the production team, it’s clear this was a true labour of love, and that passion shone through in every moment.

I should also mention a few more of the talented cast: Nick Lowe as Nathan Detroit (famously played by Frank Sinatra in the 1955 film) and Adrian Davison as Sky Masterson (Marlon Brando in the film).

Both had tough acts to follow but were excellent in their own right, while Elliott O’Brart nailed his comic timing as Nicely-Nicely Johnson. In truth, there were no weak links in this outstanding production.

Guys and Dolls runs until Saturday 18th October, and I highly recommend catching it if you can. If not, keep an eye out for future NMAODS productions, they’re clearly a company well worth watching.