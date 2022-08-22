Dave on the run for Yorkshire hospice

DAVE Collett celebrated his 60th birthday by running another leg of his Lands End to John O’ Groats fund raising challenge.

Dave’s wife, Deborah, a former Mossley resident, died of breast cancer, aged 55.

By chance the dad of three’s route from Cornwall to the tip of Scotland – stage 30 of 63 – included an opening stretch in Mossley and Saddleworth.

Dave and his running companions from Northowram Pumas then made their way through Greenfield, Uppermill and Diggle, onto Marsden towards a stage finish at Overgate Hospice, Elland.

Dave, managing director of Collett Transport, hopes to raise a minimum £10,000 and complete the 874 miles journey – started on July 3 – on September 13.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/collett-jog

