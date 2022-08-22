Mill and toilet block plans seek green light from councillors

TWO notable planning applications for Saddleworth are scheduled to be resolved this month.

Oldham Planning Committee meets on Wednesday, August 24 to decide the future of two long standing vacant buildings: Knoll Mill on Wellington Road, Greenfield and the public toilets on King George V playing fields, Uppermill.

Developers are seeking a green light to transform the current three-storey mill into 38 apartments with the addition of lift tower and two extra floors above the existing building. Basement car parking will also be provided.

Grandpa Greenes Luxury Ice Cream Ltd want to convert the Oldham Council owned loos-closed since 2018- into a café with the addition of a single storey glazed extension, bin store and public toilet.

Planning officers recommend approval for both subject to conditions.

Saddleworth Parish Council has previously voiced concerns regarding the scale of the proposed mill re-development with its two additional floors. However, developers state without their addition the conversion scheme will be unviable.

The report to be presented to the committee says: “It has been proven through a viability appraisal of the development costs that it is not possible to deliver contributions towards affordable housing and open space provision.

“If the Council were to enforce these requirements, then the development would not be viable, and the site would remain derelict and vacant.”

The café plans have divided opinion since they were unveiled earlier this year.

A report to committee notes there have been 37 comments in support of the development, 122 objections plus a 1,300-signature petition.

Fields in Trust, a charity that supports parks and green spaces, gave approval providing there was “a written undertaking from Oldham Borough Council that the rent from the lease will be reinvested into maintenance and improvements to the remainder of the recreation ground.”

An OMBC report concludes: “It is considered that the change of use of the building together with a single storey extension and new roof would amount to ‘less than substantial’ harm to the character and appearance of the Uppermill Conservation Area.

“However, as a whole, the proposals will contribute to the park and wider economy of the village by offering a public toilet facility, the reuse of a public vacant building, and design improvements to a designated heritage asset.”

If successful, the café will be open from: 9 am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday including Bank Holidays.

