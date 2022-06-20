Dave’s latest charity trek goes down a Storm

THE Iceman walketh again! Nearly two years after a mammoth charity effort, Dave Fairbrother has completed a second epic challenge to raise money for another worthy cause.

Being Dave and a massive ice hockey fan, he completed his 24-hour trek around Saddleworth dressed in full hockey regalia, complete with stick and helmet.

Starting and finishing his journey from Little Owl Farm at Grains Bar, the 53-year-old completed just over 11 circuits around the villages, finishing on 71 miles and 124, 403 steps.

In doing so, he raised £1,700 for the Tameside, Oldham and Glossop branch of mental health charity, MIND.

Ryan Finnerty, general manager of Dave’s favourite team, Manchester Storm, came to lend support as did the club’s mascot, Lightning Jack. “The 19th and 20th hours were probably the hardest because I really started to feel it,” admitted Dave.

“But the great thing was I didn’t do one lap on my own; I always had someone walking with me.

“And when I finished Cindy from Little Owl cooked me a delicious full English breakfast.

“But I don’t think I’ll be doing anything like this again just yet. My feet were blistered and some of my toenails dropped off. But it was all for a great cause.”

In June 2020, Dave defied blistering temperatures to walk his circuit through Delph and Denshaw every day for 36 days.

He clocked up 210 miles and raised £400 for Patch Amnesty.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

