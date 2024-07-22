Day of records at Mossley 10k

RECORDS fell as Mossley became the centre of the local running scene with one word dominant among those watching – already.

That was the main reaction as Dave Barratt strode along the Seel Park pitch to complete the 10th anniversary of the town’s 10k event in an astonishing 30 minutes 59 seconds.

Steamy conditions, coupled with an undulating course, did not lend themselves to a fast time.

But frankly, many of those at the football stadium were not expecting the Salford Harrier back so soon, one minute 22 seconds faster than last year.

A largest-ever field of more than 350 – featuring vests from areas including Middleton, Royton, the Isle of Wight, Sheffield, Conwy, Stretford, Stockport, Prestwich and Belle Vue – gathered for the start of the race, after the stands were full of athletes stretching, warming up and enjoying bacon sandwiches.

Tameside-based East Cheshire Harriers, Mossley Running Club and Hyde Village Striders, as well as Saddleworth Runners, were also well represented.

The town’s MP, Jonathan Reynolds, sounded the klaxon to get everyone underway, but not before a test blast earlier saw many rapidly turn their heads.

And the new Business Secretary was not the only person people wanted to get a photo with as locally based actor John Henshaw was also in the stand.

Volunteers and supporters lined the streets as the town got behind the event as it marked its 10th year, with many more doing it than in 2014.

But after dynamic Dave scorched his way around the course, which goes through Top and Bottom Mossley before heading into Greenfield and returning through Grasscroft, three-and-a-half minutes before anyone else, there was drama.

For Matthew Smith fell in a sprint finish for second, meaning Michael Mannings took the silver medal.

Hayley Simpson took the honour of being the first woman to finish for her third title in a time of 42 minutes 30 seconds, which put her 35th overall.

She was ahead of Katie Kay and Maisie Wainwright, while Louis Brierley was the first Mossley RC representative to complete the course, coming 13th overall.

Leo Loughran took the men’s over-45 prize, with the over-55s going to Ian Nuttall and the over-60s to Gary Dale.

In the women’s race, Karen Leach, Gail Shaw and Fran Garroch took those respective honours.

One man who was not in it to win it, rather to complete it, was David Fish, manager of Mossley AFC.

And looking resplendent in the shirt of the side he is in charge of, he delighted himself with a time of 57 minutes 46 seconds.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

