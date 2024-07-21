Investigation launched into reports of Uppermill knife attack

POLICE have launched an investigation after a man’s face was slashed in a vicious Uppermill attack.

Officers were called to the village’s High Street at about 8.35pm on Friday, July 19, with emergency services gathering outside Saddleworth Museum.

And after the victim of what was said to be a knife attack was taken to hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries, the Greater Manchester force has appealed for information.

A spokesperson said: “At about 8.35pm on Friday, July 19, we were called to reports of a stabbing outside a business premises on High Street, Uppermill in Oldham.

“It has been established that a man was slashed and was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to his face that are not described as life-threatening.

“No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to please contact us on 101 quoting the log number 3547 of 19/07/2024.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

