Dazzling displays to bring festive cheer for Christmas Illuminations competition

FESTIVE cheer will shine bright across Saddleworth as homes and businesses dress up their windows for the annual Christmas Illuminations competition.

The competition, run by Saddleworth Parish Council, invites local residents and business owners to create and show off dazzling displays for the Christmas season.

Awards will be given in the categories of Best Shop Window, Best Residential Premises, Best Pub and Best Community Projects, with judging taking place on Tuesday, December 10.

To enter the competition, ring the Parish Council offices on 01457 876665 or email hazel@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk

