High Sheriff begins search to celebrate young people’s achievements

THE High Sheriff of Greater Manchester is on the lookout for young people who have done something exceptional this year.

Dr Eamonn O’Neal DL has launched his Young Citizen of the Year Award to celebrate their work in local communities.

Supported by the Greater Manchester High Sheriff Police Trust, Manchester United Foundation and Beaverbrooks, the awards are to celebrate kindness, thoughtfulness, bravery or actions that have made a difference.

People are being encouraged to nominate 11 to 18-year-olds who “consistently act selflessly within their local community”.

It can be for any positive contribution to local life – such as fundraising, helping or caring for people, or being very thoughtful, kind or brave in some way.

Dr O’Neal DL said: “Our young people play a huge role in making local communities safer and better places to live, and it is extremely important that we recognise and celebrate their achievements.”

Nominations will give the opportunity for each young person to be congratulated.

Applications are now open for the 2025 awards and can be submitted anytime up until January 31, 2025.

Nominations can be completed online at https://forms.office.com/e/qmdY7aMSKU or email HighSheriffGM@gmail.com to request a form by post.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

