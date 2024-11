GET FESTIVE at a Floral Demonstration with a Christmas theme on Monday, December 2.

The event will be led by Laura of LA Florists, Lees, at Saddleworth Civic Hall in Uppermill, starting at 10.30am.

Tickets cost £7 and are available from 07951 125570 or Uppermill Civic Hall. There will also be refreshments and a raffle.

The event is being held in aid of the Saddleworth Parish Council’s Chairman’s Charities.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print