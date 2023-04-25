Defibrillator a community facility for Springhead

SPRINGHEAD now has its own defibrillator that can be accessed by the community after a kind donation and support from the Rotary Club.

The device, which can literally prove the difference between life and death, is now in place at the Sports and Social Club, on Oldham Road.

Saddleworth Rotary Club helped make sure it can be housed in a prominent outdoor location by donating funds for its case after committee member Nick Dowling handed over the money for the equipment.

Local councillor Alicia Marland explained: “It is such a vital lifesaving device to have.

“Sadly, they have lost bowling club members due to cardiac incidents so their desire to provide this community device is heartwarming.

“This was going to go to Springhead Football Club but they couldn’t complete all the connections and power.

“So I said, ‘I can use it again,’ and it just happened that Philip Tupman of the club phoned me.

“I’m part of the club and said, ‘At some point in the future, would you be interested in having a defibrillator?’

“Then I was phoned and told a committee member donated all the money from his company.”

The man responsible, Nick, added: “I live just around the corner and this had been something we’d been talking about for a while.

“We had a committee meeting where we said, ‘Listen, we might not need it but we may need it that one time, so let’s do it.’

“It’s for the community.”

Ian Brett, of Saddleworth Rotary, also explained: “We supported the idea of getting it available for 24 hours a day.

“When it’s inside a building, people may not be aware of it but being outside and available 24 hours a day is what it’s about.

“We funded then outside casing, which is necessary. We also did the same for St Agnes’ School.”

Now the defibrillator has been installed, it has also been formally registered on a national British Heart Foundation scheme.

And Cllr Marland added: “It’s all official now. If anyone living nearby phones and says ‘defibrillator’ they’ll be told what they code is and they can come and get it.

“This is a real community effort.”

