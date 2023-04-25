Beauty is more than skin deep at Medipro Clinics

Advertisement Feature

A NEW name on Uppermill’s High Street can mean a new way of thinking when it comes to your skin and its health.

For Medipro Clinics it’s about much more than just how you look, it is about how you feel too.

Let’s face it, the first thing we see on anyone is their skin – it is, after all, the largest organ we have.

Clinical director Emmalee Fitton said: “I focus on skin and feeling good. It’s not about changing anything drastically, just tweaks – tweakments.

“We give a little tweak here, a little filler there to replace a lost fat pad, paralyse a little muscle to stop a wrinkle you don’t like.

“Everything I have here has a purpose, each product, treatment and machine work in harmony for that integrated approach to aesthetics and skin rejuvenation.

“We’ve got to get your skin health on point. Protect your skin from environmental aggressors, heavy metals, pollution, UVA and UVB rays.

“Wear an anti-oxident serum and factor 50+ sun protection every day, get a good moisturiser on.

“Each patient is individual with differing needs – those needs are met by everything I have here.

“I have patients who have lost significant weight especially in their face the consequence is loose skin, that’s when PDO threads and a touch of derma filler, just to lift fat pads, really returns confidence and maintains their ability to stick to weight loss programs with my support.

“Patients with heavy eyes can benefit from toxin treatments into the muscle that would naturally pull inward, to brighten the eye up and open up the muscle.

“Treatments here are kept natural, no marshmallow cheeks, trout pouts or pointy chins.

“This is about natural beauty and being confident. Putting back what was lost, rejuvenation!”

Medipro Clinics certainly has the best of what’s on offer.

Its Cutera Alexandrite and NDYag lasers can provide Laser Genesis skin rejuvenation, improving fine lines and wrinkles, remove leg and face veins, acne and acne scarring, remove brown pigmentation marks and provide permanent laser hair removal on all skin.

Emmalee added: “Here, we have a Cutera medical laser and a Hydrafacial machine. I work with 4tMedical as an approved training provider.

“We are an SkinadeMD stockist, I’ve worked with SkinCeuticals for nearly seven years, they are the number one medical skin care brand in the world.

“The ranges I have are the best, I wanted a location that represented me and all I have created over the years, love and commitment.

“Everything’s tailored from your skincare regime aftercare and support.”

You can book a free personal consultation with SkinCeuticals skin analysis scope, laser skin test or general treatment options, they offer payment plans too.

Emmalee continued: “I’m dealing with people’s faces, patient care here is of the highest standard to enable me to provide the best possible results, keeping up to date on the latest technology and treatments are my priorities.

“I am MASCED PRO accredited. I hold drop-in clinics for people who may have a suspect lesion, a mole, a mark that’s worrying them or that’s changed.

“I can look at it and make a referral, generally they get seen on the NHS within seven days.

“I believe ladies and gentlemen diagnosed with cancer should be able to access the same self-care as everybody else our ranges reflect that.

“With our Voya products they can come in and have a facial. Sophie, my facialist, will help you on your skincare journey whether it be Hydrafacial, Skinceuticals, Vegan Cliniccare or Organic Voya medspa facials.

You can join Medipro Clinics on Wednesday, April 26 from 11am until 2pm to celebrate National Vitamin C day, hosted by Skinceuticals. There will be fruit cocktails, a week supply of vitamin C serums and discounts on medspa facials.

Medipro Clinics is at 111 High Street, Uppermill. Opening hours are 9.30am until 5pm Monday-Friday and Saturday from 10am until 2pm.

Booking is advised and can be done so by calling 01457 321697 or 07817 400368.

Book online https://mediprodirect.book.app

You can email them at info@mediproaesthetics.com.

You can also buy the skincare products they stock by clicking www.theskinbay.co.uk.

