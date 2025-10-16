‘Delicieux’ brings mouth-watering finale for Little French Cinema season

A MOUTH-WATERING finale to the season is in store for Little French Cinema as the group presents ‘Delicieux’.

The film showing on Thursday, November 6, starting at 7pm at Oldham Library, Greaves Street, rounds up an eventful and successful season.

The historical drama, directed by Éric Besnard (Cert U), is set in France in 1789, just before the Revolution.

When talented chef Manceron is dismissed from his prestigious position by his noble master, the Duke of Chamfort, he loses the taste for cooking. But when he meets the mysterious Louise, a surprising and talented young woman, together they decide to create the first restaurant in France.

A limited number of tickets will be available to purchase on the door at £5 (cash or card payments). Tickets can be booked in advance for £4 plus booking fee through Eventbrite.

Alliance Française members are entitled to two tickets for the price of one on production of a membership card on the door. To take advantage of this offer, members should purchase one ticket online through Eventbrite and phone 07742 982 632 to reserve the free one.

Refreshments will be available free of charge in the foyer prior to the screening. Please bring your own cup/mug to reduce waste.

The Little French Cinema is a group of enthusiasts for all things French – the language, the culture and the cinema – who have got together to present a programme of French Films in the Performance Space at Oldham Library.

Find out more on their Facebook page.