Oldham Mountain Rescue team effort to help walker with head injury

A TEAM effort from Oldham Mountain Rescue over 3.5 hours ensured the safe recovery of a walker who suffered a head injury near Dovestone Reservoir.

The team, based in Greenfield, was called to assist the walker who fell on Alphin Pike, and confirmed the casualty’s location using PhoneFind.

They deployed 18 team members from Bradbury Farm, near Dovestone Sailing Club. On arrival, Team Medics assessed and treated the casualty before preparing them for evacuation by stretcher.

Due to the steep and slippery terrain, a safety rope was used to provide additional support during the descent.

After a 25-minute stretcher carry, the casualty was safely transferred to a waiting ambulance at Dovestone Sailing Club for further treatment.

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team said: “We wish the casualty a speedy recovery and hope to see them back out on the hills soon.

“Our sincere thanks to Bradbury Farm for their kind support during this incident.”

Oldham Mountain Rescue Team was formed in 1964 and provides a search and rescue service in remote places. Find out more on their Facebook page.