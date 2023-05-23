Delph firm has Eureka! Moment

A SADDLEWORTH firm is now helping educate the nation’s children by contributing murals to a major museum.

Periscope Studios, a design and animation company based in Delph, was chosen to illustrate five new displays for the new ‘Eco Street’ exhibition space at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax, West Yorkshire.

The installation is the newest exhibition redevelopment at the attraction, where children aged up to 11-years-old can play and learn about modern, sustainable modes of transport as well as all the eco-friendly activities they can do individually or as part of the wider community to help the environment.

Periscope’s illustrations include a bus interior full of passengers, an eco garden with recycled flower pots and a bug hotel, a garage which houses an interactive re-chargeable car, and a dual panel townscape with solar-powered traffic lights, car charging points and lots of green spaces including a community garden.

Jo Perry, co-Director of Periscope, told said: “The largest of the murals, the townscape, is a whopping 13 metres across.

“After creating the illustrations on my computer, seeing them at their full scale and being able to stand next to them was an awesome experience.

“They were fun to work on and there are lots of little details in them that I hope children and all visitors to Eureka! will really enjoy.”

Periscope’s work has obviously gone down well as the Eureka! team was delighted with the results.

Tudor Gwynn, strategic projects director at the museum emailed them to say: “You’re top of our list of illustrators to work with in the future.”

