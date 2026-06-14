Delph fitness studio tells country of weight training benefits

A DELPH fitness studio has told the country about the benefits of weight training after featuring on a national TV show.

New research, gathered from decades-long studies, suggested doing it for 90 minutes to two hours per week can reduce the risk of an early death by 13 per cent.

ata showed carrying out regular resistance or weight training over an extended period can lower the chance of death from heart disease and stroke by 19 per cent.

The benefits also included a 27 per cent reduction in the risk of death from neurological disease.

And when ITV’s Good Morning Britain featured the news, it went to Evolve Fitness, at Oakdale Mill.

There owner Danielle Sadler extolled its virtues and gave pointers in not being intimidated when people start.

She said, after Steph Fletcher, a member at the women’s only facility, told of how much better she feels after starting: “I’d say get yourself a personal trainer, just to help show you around the gym and build your knowledge, so your confidence is there when it comes to lifting the weights on your own.”