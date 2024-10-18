Delph Party in the Park hits right notes again

Images by Marie Whitehead

TOP musicians, tribute acts and fireworks made it an afternoon to remember as almost 1,000 people enjoyed this year’s Delph Party in the Park.

The popular annual extravaganza at Delph and Dobcross Cricket Club on September 21, organised by Wake Up Delph, was once again a huge success.

Taking to the stage were tribute acts to Tom Jones, Bob Marley and Oasish as well as rock music and ska artists Spark, Madame Claude, Fuzzy Duck and Kurtis Ray White.

The day was rounded off with the usual eye-catching fireworks finale accompanied by Delph Brass Band.

Frank Procter, from the Wake Up Delph organising committee, said: “We want to thank all those who bought tickets and came along to support the event and especially everyone who helped with setting up, stewarding and dismantling afterwards.

“We hope you had a great day and we will be back next year.

“Throughout the day tributes were made to Dave Runacre, a local Delpher and one of the original founders of Wake Up Delph, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

“He was a major part of the volunteer effort for this and the Christmas lights every year. Rest in peace Dave, you will be long remembered.”

The family-friendly event raises money to help Wake Up Delph pay for the village’s Christmas switch-on event, as well as help the community, local charities, clubs, and associations when possible.

