Delph’s ‘disgrace’: bridge left to fall into disrepair

A BRIDGE that has reportedly not been cleaned or painted by Oldham Council since the 1980s is a ‘disgrace’ to Delph, say community-proud residents.

Mr and Mrs Samuels live on Denshaw Road and take pride in caring for their garden, through which a picturesque stream flows, eventually joining the River Tame.

However, the bridge across the river, which is well-used by cars and pedestrians, has become an eyesore after no maintenance was carried out for decades, says Mr Samuels.

“I have lived here since 1982 and the stream is part of my garden,” he explained. “We have landscaped our side and made it nice to give people something to enjoy looking as they walk past.

“But the bridge itself is such a mess. It was modified in the 1980s, with new railings put in and it was painted – but it has not been touched since.

“The railings are a mess with mould and peeling paint and the parapet has never been cleaned since. In a conservation village it is a disgrace that it looks like this.

“A lot of people use the bridge and it is a nice place to stop and look down the river so it should be looked after.

“I have spoken to Oldham Council’s highways numerous times but they just say they haven’t got any money to paint it.

“I know things are difficult right now but they have been telling me that for years and I wish something could be done.”

A spokesperson for Oldham Council said: “We aware local residents have been requesting the parapet at this bridge to be painted and these works are on our list to be carried out. But all works of this kind are ranked on a priority basis.

“In accordance with national guidelines the bridge on a whole is considered to be in good condition despite the condition of the paint.”

