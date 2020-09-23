Saddleworth Parish Council: updates

AT our virtual meeting in July, the then-chairman Jamie Curley thanked everyone for their attendance, hard work and diligence in the unprecedented times currently being faced. It was Cllr Curley’s final act as chairman of SPC.

We are delighted that Cllr Barbara Beeley has been appointed as the new chairman of the Parish Council, with effect from September 1.

It was agreed that Cllr Beeley would remain chairman for a period of 18 months, ending on May 23, 2022.

Cllr Pam Byrne has been appointed as vice chairman for the same period.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are not yet able to arrange the formal handover of the insignia of office, but it was agreed that this would be undertaken at the earliest opportunity but not later than next year’s Annual Meeting on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Meanwhile Cllr Curley said that it had been both a pleasure and a privilege to have served as chairman of the Parish Council over the extended year and gave Cllrs Beeley and Byrne his very best wishes for their forthcoming terms of office.

Cllr Beeley thanks Cllr Curley and his wife Deborah for all the hard work which they had undertaken during their slightly longer than planned term of office.

He also gave a vote of thanks to the retiring clerk Pam Bailey for her years of service with the Parish Council and wished her the very best for the future.

We are delighted to welcome our new clerk Sharon Hibbert. Sharon says she’s looking forward to meeting and working with the members of the Parish Council and their staff.

Civic Hall planters and more bad car parking

It seems that some people in society can’t resist spoiling things for everyone else. Take the planters in front of the Civic Hall for example, filled with colourful flowers to brighten up the neighbourhood.

On several occasions youths have been seen climbing onto the flat canopy over the front door of the Civic Hall, using the planters to climb up. So it looks as if the planters will need to be moved.

However SPC have come up with a solution. People are parking cars on the grass verge in the cemetery car park, so it was agreed that we move the planters onto this verge, solving both issues at once.

Plant a Tree initiative

Before the virus put many issues on hold, we brought you news about our discussions with the Woodland Trust about planting new trees in Saddleworth.

Over the winter, some local community groups had already made plans to do their own planting and the more trees that are planted, the merrier.

Woodland Trust

The Woodland Trust says the best time to plant trees is in November, so that still gives all of us plenty of time to plan the planting and also to look at a variety of suitable sites.

The Woodland Trust provides free tree packs to communities and is especially keen to involve schools and local community groups.

Each pack comprises between 30 and 400 mixed variety whips that are around 12 months old. The whips can be easily planted but need protection from rabbits, deer and weeds. Guards are provided with the whips which are labelled to identify each species.

For landowners the Forestry Commission will meet up to 60 per cent of the cost of the trees and costs if done by a contractor.

Street Trees scheme

Oldham Council is also keen to plant more trees and has committed £100,000 to creating greener streets across the borough, which could mean over 400 new trees. So SPC is also looking at potential sites for this scheme.

Find out more online at

www.oldham.gov.uk/info/200964/street_trees_fund

Or to find out how your community group can get hold of a free tree pack from the Woodland Trust, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant-trees/schools-and-communities/

