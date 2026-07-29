‘Determination, resilience and excellence’ earn Oldham student ‘Learner of the Year’ crown

AN Oldham College learner whose education journey has been ‘nothing short of extraordinary’ has been named 16-19 Learner of the Year at the GM Skills Awards 2026.

Lily Edgar Booth, who is on the College’s Step into Education course, was awarded the accolade after being nominated for her determination, resilience and excellence.

Her journey from being home schooled to thriving at college was described as ‘nothing short of extraordinary’.

The nomination noted that not only has Lily excelled academically, but she has also challenged herself socially, taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award, volunteering in a charity shop, working closely with Oldham Foodbank and taking on a role as one of Oldham College’s Student Executives.

Lily has now discovered a newfound career goal and is planning to study further so that she can become a vehicle mechanic.

Chellé Charlesworth, Director of English, Maths, ESOL and Step Into Education, said: “It was a privilege to witness Lily being named 16-19 Learner of the Year.

“Her inspiring journey is a powerful reminder of why we do what we do every day: supporting learners to overcome barriers and realise their potential.

“Lily’s success reflects the determination and resilience shown by so many of our learners, and we are incredibly proud of everything she has achieved.

“It was a pleasure to celebrate the evening alongside our dedicated staff and inspiring students, recognising the exceptional talent, commitment and achievements within our community.”

The GM Skills Awards celebrate excellence in the further education and skills sector across Greater Manchester.

They are delivered in partnership between the Greater Manchester Learner Provider Network (GMLPN) and the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce (GMCC).

Oldham College was also recognised in two other categories: the English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) department’s Community Interpreting provision was shortlisted for the Community Initiative of the Year award, while Harvey Dalton, Electrical apprentice, was in the running for Advanced Apprentice of the Year.

Oldham College offers an extensive range of courses, including apprenticeships and T Levels, and has its own Higher Education faculty at University Campus Oldham.

Find out more online: https://www.oldham.ac.uk/