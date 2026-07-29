500 Oldham families benefit from uniform support 

THEY SAY you are never fully dressed without a smile – and now thanks to the Oldham Credit Union, hundreds of local children are set to start school happy.

More than 500 families across the town have so far benefitted from the group’s school uniform loan scheme, which provides loans of up to £200 for families on affordable finance.

The Credit Union has so far provided more than £110,636 in support for families since July 1, with the scheme set to run ahead until August 31.

“I came in to the Credit Union with the clear mission to find the crunch points for people in the town, and to provide them with better options to make them affordable,” said its chief executive Lyndsey Gilkes.

“I am delighted that we have been able to support so many families at a critical time in the year, and hope that we’ll be able to help many more in the future.”

54 per cent of low-income families in the UK struggle to pay for school uniforms, according to research by the Children’s Society.

Meanwhile, 48 per cent of families across all income levels said the cost of school uniforms had increased since 2024.

A survey from the Department for Education found the average cost of uniforms for primary school students was £343.28 – and a whopping £454.31 for secondary school students.

The figures mean that an increasing number of families year on year are unable to afford full uniform for their children, with children from low-income families more than twice as likely to be sent home than other children.

In response to rising financial pressure on families, the government’s Children’s Wellbeing in Schools Bill will limit English schools to just three branded items.

It will come into effect in September, and means families will be able to buy more uniform items ‘off the shelf’ in supermarkets or second hand shops.

The Oldham Credit Union also provides a range of other affordable finance options, including low-cost bus and tram tickets, family loans, and payroll savings schemes.

“Oldham Credit Union is a lifeline for a lot of people in the borough, and Lyndsey is doing a brilliant job of finding new ways for us to support people,” said chair and Councillor Sam Al-Hamdani.

“Our whole mission is to provide responsible and affordable options for local people who might otherwise struggle. The school uniform loan is a perfect example of how we can do that.”