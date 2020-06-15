Diane’s cycle challenge raises more than £2,200 for Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre

A DEDICATED fundraiser has cycled from John O’Groats to Land’s End – without leaving her own home – to raise £2,200 and counting for Maggie’s Oldham cancer centre.

Diane Bibby, from Diggle, challenged herself to cycle the equivalent distance of the famous route to raise money for the centre, which is in the grounds of The Royal Oldham Hospital.

And after completing 928 miles in sessions over six weeks, she is delighted to have smashed her target of £1,000, having raised £2,200 with money still coming in.

She explained: “During lockdown, Maggie’s fundraising committee decided to do everything we could to raise funds to keep our beautiful centre running.

“The staff there have continued to support those in need who are probably feeling more isolated than ever at the moment. Although the centre itself has been closed they have been giving telephone and video support to whoever needs it.

“All the team and their families have been raising money by running, walking, doing the plank and press ups and much more.

“I decided, crazily, to go big! Although cycling was never my thing, I decided to cycle John O’Groats to Land’s End on an exercise bike in my girl shed. That way around as psychologically it would be downhill!

“I work during the week as a doctors’ receptionist in Holmfirth as well as helping to home-school my granddaughter during the school closure so I was only able to cycle at weekends.

“I gave myself eight weeks to complete the challenge but actually finished it in six! It was very tough going and very sore at times.

“Some mornings I got up at 5.30am to be on the bike by 6am due to the hot weather.”

You can support Diane on her fundraising page: https://justgiving.com/fundraising/Diane-Bibby

Maggie’s Oldham supports people with cancer and their families. Their centres are now re-open to offer help and advice. Find out more online: www.maggiescentres.org or call 0161 989 0550.

