Saddleworth Peace Group hosts vigils in support of Black Lives Matter movement

PEOPLE in Saddleworth showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement at vigils hosted by Saddleworth Peace Group.

A series of vigils were held on Saturday, June 14 including in Uppermill, Delph and Diggle.

About 30 participants participated outside Uppermill Methodist Church bearing placards and taking the knee. They attended in relays of small groups to ensure social distancing was maintained.

Some who could not join in person took photos of themselves with placards and banners to show their solidarity.

Saddleworth Peace Group campaigns for a more peaceful, just and tolerant world. Their message is that “challenging racism is a fundamental precursor to peace”.

A spokesperson for the group said she took hope from the many displays of support from passing drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Another demonstration was held in Uppermill on June 10 when members of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) Mossley and Saddleworth branch also gathered outside Uppermill Methodist Church with placards and took the knee.

Black Lives Matter demonstrations, protests and vigils have been held across the UK and the world following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA on May 25.

His death sparked outrage after a video showed policeman Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck and back as he pleaded for his life.

The policeman has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter while three other arresting officers are charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Officers had responded to a call from a teenage grocery storeworker who alleged that Floyd had used a forged $20 note.

For more information about Saddleworth Peace Group, find them on Facebook.

