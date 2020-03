SADDLEWORTH Parish Council holds its next Full Council meeting on Monday, March 23 at 7.30pm.

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

Any questions must be submitted in writing to the Clerk two full working days prior to the day of the meeting by email to: Pam@saddleworthparishcouncil.org.uk or by post: Saddleworth Parish Council, Civic Hall, Lee Street, Uppermill, Saddleworth,OL3 6AE.

