Stepford Wives named in top 10 to watch in 2020

GIVEN the quality of competition Stepford Wives can be rightly proud of their placing as one of the “top 10 Manchester bands to watch for 2020.”

And the Saddleworth four-piece hopes to underline its glowing tribute with a new single release, All on Me, this month followed by a further single and an eponymously titled EP in the coming months.

RGM described Niklos Jackson (guitar, lead vocals), Rowan Heywood (bass, backing vocals), Jarrod Ogden (drums) and Dom Wint (lead guitar) as a Mancunian band to follow this year.

Louder Than War magazine, whose editor in chief is musician, author and journalist, John Robb, also described Stepford Wives, signed to Salford label, A1M Records, as ‘ones to watch 2020.’

All on Me is out on March 13 in digital format, a further single, Dead People, will be released on April 3 with the EP available in digital and CD format on May 1.

The EP was recorded at The Edge and 6dB studios with Ding Archer (who has worked with Cabbage, The Fall and PJ Harvey) and mastered at Abbey Road.

A headlining show and EP launch party is booked at the Eagle Inn on Collier Street, Salford on May 2 while a personal appearance at Manchester HMV store is also being finalised.

Like many bands, Stepford Wives met at school, but not in the way you might expect.

In the summer they left Saddleworth School, Jarrod and Rowan began jamming with Niklos and discovered a mutual love of loud, blunt music.

In search of added melody, they found a fourth member, Dom, and their band was born.

Between them, they have wildly different tastes in music and influences, and the resulting sound is completely unique.

As the band themselves say, ‘Two of us don’t know better, two of us should know better’.

Mixing youthful optimism with experience and wisdom, Stepford Wives’ music appeals to fans of Pixies, Talking Heads, The Clash, Joy Division, Lou Reed, even Dead Kennedys, Fugazi and Periphery.

In March 2019, the band released is first single, Follow This Way, attracting immediate airplay and interest from promoters.

A second single, I Can’t Fight was named a top ten single of 2019 by Indie Rocks Radio.

For further details of Stepford Wives visit www.facebook.com/stepfordwivesband/

