Diggle chippy serves up years of support for Oldham Mountain Rescue

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team have paid tribute to Diggle Chippy for nearly two decades of dedicated fundraising support, including their latest donation, which adds to a growing total of thousands of pounds.

For 18 years, Rachel and her team at the much-loved village takeaway have been steadfast supporters of the volunteer rescue team, rallying the local community to help raise much-needed funds.

Their generosity has become a staple of Diggle life, with regular contributions and creative efforts that continue to capture the community’s imagination.

During this year’s Diggle Scarecrow Trail, the chippy took their support a step further by transforming their rooftop into a charming Mountain Rescue scene, complete with a model search dog.

A spokesperson for Oldham Mountain Rescue Team said: “Our team is on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Without the support of our local community and generous donations like those from Diggle Chippy we simply couldn’t continue providing this vital service.”

As the team continue to respond to emergencies across the Saddleworth hills and beyond, they say support from businesses like Diggle Chippy plays a crucial role in keeping them operational and equipped.

For more information or to donate, visit https://omrt.org/