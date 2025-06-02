Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Lees

A MAN was taken to hospital on Sunday evening following a stabbing at a property on High Street in Lees.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9pm on June 1. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that the man sustained serious injuries.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “At around 9pm on Sunday, June 1, we were called to reports of a stabbing at an address on High Street in Lees, Oldham. Emergency services attended, and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Officers remained in the area into the evening as part of their ongoing investigation. Residents may notice a continued police presence over the coming days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting log number 2971 of 01/06/24, or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.