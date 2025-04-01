Diggle show home opening generates charity boost

TO MARK the opening of its first show home in Diggle, homebuilder Redrow has donated £1,200 to a charity tackling bed poverty.

Redrow has opened a fully furnished showcase property at its new Broadstone Manor development off Huddersfield Road, which triggered the donation to Zarach.

The Leeds based charity was founded in 2017 by deputy head teacher Bex Wilson and offers support to families across the North West, Yorkshire and the North East.

Redrow has been supporting Zarach since 2022 and now donates funds with every new show home bedroom opened across Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Redrow supports the charity’s ‘Every Head a Bed’ project, which provides bed bundles including a new bed, mattress, bedding and pyjamas.

The donation means Zarach’s partnership with Redrow has generated more than £23,000, equating to 150 bed bundles. A further £1,950 will be donated next month linked to show home launches in Chorley.

Andy Peers, Zarach’s CEO, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Redrow for their generous and ongoing support, which has now reached an amazing £23,000.

“Their donations allow us to provide safe and comfortable beds for children who would otherwise go without.

“A good night’s sleep is essential for a child’s wellbeing, and thanks to Redrow, we can continue making a real difference in their lives.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, continued: “Having a proper bed to sleep in should not be a luxury, but unfortunately in the UK there are still around 900,000 children without one.

“We’re honoured to be able to support Zarach’s ongoing mission to give ‘Every Head a Bed’, which is key to supporting children’s health and education.”

Redrow’s Broadstone Manor development will eventually feature 70 homes built in natural stone, with designs based on the homebuilder’s Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection.

The gas-free ‘Eco Electric’ homes all feature air source heat pumps to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs.

The properties also offer high levels of insulation, efficient windows and doors, and a host of options and extras, including appliances and smart home technology.

The eight-acre development will be split into two parcels, which straddle the road leading to the new Saddleworth School.

More information on the homes available and opening times of the show home and customer experience suite, is available online.

Redrow, established in 1974, is part of Barratt Redrow, the UK’s leading housebuilder, making sustainable living a reality and building strong communities that people want to live in. Visit redrow.co.uk for more detail.

