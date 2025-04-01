Saddleworth primary school raises funds for family of teacher killed

A SADDLEWORTH primary school is raising funds to support the family of a ‘much loved’ teacher who was killed in an alleged fight near an Oldham roundabout.

Paul Bowles, 50, passed away following the incident close to the town’s Elk Mill junction on Wednesday, March 26.

Now St Anne’s C of E Lydgate is doing all it can to help his bereaved family with an online fundraising push.

And it has already raised more than five times its initial £1,000 target.

Organised by the parent teacher association of the school, on Cedar Lane in Grasscroft, the money raised is going to those closest to Mr Bowles, who died at the scene.

And there are plans for a later memorial.

A spokesperson for the PTA said: “Our whole school community is devastated by the loss of our much-loved teacher Mr Bowles.

“He was a very special man who was adored by our pupils, past and present.

“We will be working closely with school in the coming weeks to arrange a fitting memorial for Mr Bowles but right now our thoughts are with his family.

“Many members of our school community have expressed a desire to make a donation.”

Mr Bowles’ family has described him as a kind, loving, family man and true gentleman who always put others before himself.

He was intelligent and quick-witted, had a brilliant mind and generous heart. Paul will be missed greatly by all his family and friends.

Greater Manchester Police, who they say initially responded to reports of a fight between two drivers close to the Elk Mill roundabout, says officers are continuing to support the family.

Andrew Robson, 32 and of Fold Green, Chadderton, has appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court after being charged with murder.

*DONATIONS to the fund can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stanness-pta.

