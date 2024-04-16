Diggle welcomes TV star scarecrows to raise £4,300 for school

ICONIC characters from our TV screens popped up around Diggle for the village’s annual Scarecrow Trail, raising £4,300 for Diggle School.

Despite awful weather, this year’s theme of ‘All Things Television’ brought more than 30 crafty creations to the area, from The Simpsons and Supertato to Del and Rodney Trotter.

The trail, organised by Friends of Diggle School (FODS), ran over two weeks in the Easter break, raising the much-welcome funds for the Sam Road school.

And hundreds of votes were cast by residents and visitors to pick their favourite scarecrows.

FODS said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came to visit our scarecrow trail. Despite some horrendous weather, we made it to the end with (most) scarecrows unscathed!

“We are thrilled that we raised a huge £4,300, all of which will directly benefit the lovely children of Diggle School.

“We had hundreds of votes for all of the scarecrows, it was hard to choose as there were some amazing creations.

“A huge well done to all our winners but also to all our makers as there were very few votes between a lot of them.”

The winners are:

Adults Category

Strictly Come Dancing The Traitors (Prize put back into prize fund as it was organiser’s scarecrow) The Simpsons

Kids Category

Gladiators SpongeBob SquarePants Supertato

Makers Vote (Scarecrow makers vote for the most creative) – three-way tie:

Bing

SuperTato

Gladiators

Next year’s trail will have the theme of ‘Heroes and Villains’. And don’t miss the annual Spooky Trail on October 25 to November 3 this year. Find out more about the Diggle Scarecrow Trails online: https://tinyurl.com/bdf7k63p

