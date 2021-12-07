Dilemma of Dovestone Beauty spot is victim of own popularity

A FORMER senior United Utilities boss admits Dovestone Reservoir can’t cope with any future increase in visitor numbers to the Greenfield tourist trap.

Peter Gill is a consultant estates manager after 15 years similarly employed by the water company, one of the key stakeholders responsible for management of the beauty spot.

Addressing a recent meeting of the Greenfield and Grasscroft Residents’ Association, Mr Gill estimated between

50-100,000 visitors annually flock to Dovestone and neighbouring reservoirs, Yeoman Hey, Greenfield and Chew.

Such numbers have resulted in a plethora of high-profile problems including moorland fires, litter mountains, anti-social behaviour, dog fouling and inconsiderate parking.

UU, together with Oldham Council and the RSPB, launched an action plan last November aimed at bringing “much needed relief” to local residents.

“There is absolutely no desire on our part to increase the number of visitors to Dovestone because the infrastructure is not there,” said Mr Gill during his presentation to locals at the Satellite Centre.

“It can’t take anymore; it’s full for many days of the years.

“So, we are trying to make it lower down the pecking order of places to visit.

“Our experience is bringing more people to the site, and you increase the number of idiots who don’t know how to behave. That makes the problem worse.

“We want people to enjoy it but respect it and behave while they are there.

“It’s a tough nut to crack and I don’t have all the magic answers.



“I know we had issues at Dovestone before Covid but since then the public seems to have discovered the countryside and visitor numbers have gone up massively.

“That added to new groups of people coming to visit the area who don’t know how to behave in the countryside. You can’t fix stupid sometimes.”

Mr Gill admitted there isn’t at present a way to facilitate expanding the current car park site at Dovestone and at Binn Green.

And he agreed the toilet block is “grotty and horrible.”

A previous proposal to build a visitors’ centre at Dovestone ended in failure.

“After exhaustive negotiations, it never happened,” Mr Gill admitted.



“When you have an immovable object, it is difficult to bring change around. It wasn’t for a lack of trying by the RSPB or ourselves to make it happen.”

Among the initiatives planned to tackle issues are: renewal of Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), introduction of ANPR cameras for car number plate recognition, increased volume size litter bins, additional CCTV coverage – already installed in some locations – warning signs to deflect people away when the site is at capacity, and marshalls on a more regular basis.

“We are not going to fix the problem; it is about managing it the best we can,” said Mr Gill.

Suggestions to help combat the problems include: taking direct ownership of the toilet facilities, increase car parking charges and visitor permits for Saddleworth and or Oldham residents.

GGRA chair, Dr Andrew Taylor, also a doctor with Oldham Mountain Rescue Team, said: “I recently visited Edale and the car park charge is £6.

“But the toilets are excellent, they are electronically controlled, electronic doors, water and lighting.

“If we charge £6 for parking we might be able to afford something like that but local people might have a problem.

“However, if you own a property in any of the French ski resorts and you pay rates, you receive a free ski pass.

“Could OMBC rate payers not get a Dovestone parking badge for free?”

Mr Gill replied: “That is a possibility though we haven’t got very accurate numbers of how far people come.

“How do you prove people are ratepayers of Oldham and it could be open to abuse?

“So, would people who live within a certain number of miles from Dovestone perhaps be entitled to a reduced fee? The idea is laudable though to try and target the further visitor.

“Car parking charges are in Oldham Council’s fiefdom. We have had several conversations with them and there seems to be a resistance to doing more about the charging regime because they don’t want to be seen to be excluding people if they double or treble the charges.

“We would like to try and improve our signage and communication and also get into the schools as well as the Countryside Code doesn’t appear to be on the curriculum.”

Mr Gill had previously addressed members of Saddleworth Parish Council approved Cllr Kevin Dawson’s motion to progress the project of installing permanent electronic ‘car park full’ signage near the Clarence Roundabout and on Holmfirth Road.

“Once the car park is full, turning traffic back before it gets to the end of Banks Lane or the car park itself – both potential points of conflict – will make life easier for both the Dovestone Marshalls and the visitors to the area who come by car,” said Cllr Dawson.

The Independent asked Oldham Council for a response and extra data but hadn’t received anything prior to publication.

However, they said: “The PSPO does not expire until October 2022.

“We will be running a period of consultation to extend the Order for another three years in Summer next year.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

