Head of family law is recognised with prestigious panel appointment

THE head of family law at Bromleys Solicitors in Ashton has been recognised for his expertise with a prestigious accreditation from the Law Society.

Keith Bull has gained advanced accreditation in family law after undergoing a rigorous assessment procedure.

The qualification is the highest level of accreditation given by the Law Society for family law cases, and earns Keith admission to the Law Society’s advanced family law panel.

Keith specialises in divorce and separation cases involving wealthy married and unmarried couples, as well as cases involving children, domestic abuse, cohabitation disputes and complex financial and property matters.

He has more than 30 years’ experience and held senior roles at firms in the Home Counties, the south west and north west before joining Bromleys in 2018, where he has overseen significant growth for the department.

In addition, Keith is recognised for his expertise by Resolution, an organisation of family lawyers and other professionals who are committed to constructive, non-confrontational ways to resolve divorce, separation and other family-related legal issues.

Keith holds accreditation in four specialist areas – cohabitation disputes relating to land and financial issues, domestic abuse, finances and private children matters, and is on its specialist family law panel. He is also an assessor for Resolution.

As a result of his latest accreditation, Keith becomes one of only two solicitors in Greater Manchester to be on the Law Society’s advanced family law panel and the Resolution family law specialist panel.

Keith, who is a senior associate at Bromleys, said: “I am immensely proud to become one of a select group of family law specialists on both the Resolution accredited family law panel and the Law Society’s advanced family law panel.

“Although it took a great deal of hard work to come through the assessment process, which related to my own cases and resolving complex case studies set by the Law Society, it was a very worthwhile exercise.”

• Bromleys was established more than 175 years ago and provides comprehensive legal services to individuals and businesses. For more information visit www.bromleys.co.uk

