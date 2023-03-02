Disappointment as Dobcross loses out on funding

DOBCROSS has missed out on funding that would have seen its playground improved.

It was initially expected an application for a Local Improvement Fund (LIF) scheme for the area at the village’s Playing Field would have succeeded.

A proposal, including renewed surfacing, painting of the play equipment and new benches, was drafted alongside the Oldham Council’s parks team.

However, it fell at the final hurdle, failing to receive sign-off at the cabinet sub-committee meeting last week.

These improvements had been supported by the village association, Dobcross Village Community – who had earlier held a site visit in November – and Holy Trinity Primary School.

News of the failure, meaning work that was meant to be finished in summer will not happen, has been met with anger by Saddleworth North Councillors, Pam Byrne and Luke Lancaster.

Yet there is hope work could still happen via funding from other routes.

Councillor Lancaster said: “Saddleworth North has historically been short-changed with the Local Improvement Fund, and frustratingly, this is more of the same.

“Our villages received no funding out of the last round and the successful Denshaw scheme of a few years ago has still not been realised.

“That said, we have a good record of delivering other small projects without LIF, and in that spirit, we will keep trying.”

Councillor Byrne added: “The playground has been looking tired in recent years and residents have told as much, so this outcome is disappointing.

“Last time we fell just short with a scheme in higher Springhead, yet we put our heads together afterwards and managed much of it through other creative arrangements, so all hope is not lost.”

