Waterhead’s ‘thank you’ from rugby league giants Wigan

WATERHEAD Warriors rugby league club has been paid the ultimate compliment for its role in developing two players – a personal thank you from namesake Wigan.

The Super League giants’ head coach, Matt Peet, has gone out of his way to pay tribute for what the Peach Road outfit did in bringing through Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas.

Both are now in his first team squad after progressing through the ranks and are now on loan at Championship clubs London Broncos and Whitehaven respectively.

And Peet’s letter to their boyhood club highlighted Waterhead’s impact.

He write: “I am writing firstly to say thank you. The work yourself and Waterhead ARLFC do has played a significant role in shaping Zach Eckersley & Jacob Douglas.

“This has allowed them to develop into the fine young men they are today.

“Zach & Jacob have now progressed at the club to join the first team squad for 2023 and hopefully Iong beyond.

“As I’m sure vou will know, Zach & Jacob have all the characteristics that we look for – hardworking, dedicated and humble to name a few.

“These have helped them to gain their place within the squad.

“It is not lost on us the development that took place for Zach & Jacob in their amateur careers with yourselves.

“The work you and all amateur clubs do is invaluable. I would like you to know that we appreciate all of the time and effort every volunteer and parent puts into the development of each and every player whether they go onto play professionally or forge another path.

“These young men are shaped by the experiences and values they see and are taught during their amateur careers.

“As I’m sure you’re aware, we have a proud tradition at Wigan of promoting young players through our system and into the first team, now more than ever this exemplified through Liam Farrell, now club captain.

“Without amateur clubs this would not be possible, the players you produce are the lifeblood of the game, long may it continue.

“You are always welcome at Wigan and I hope that we can continue to build the relationship between ourselves and Waterhead long into the future.

“I hope to see you at a game soon supporting Zach & Jacob on the next stage of their career.”

Jacob played on the wing in Whitehaven’s important 20-4 win over Swinton Lions, while Zach scored for London on his debut against Halifax before his side suffered heartbreak with a 21-20 loss to Sheffield.

