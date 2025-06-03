Discover and join community spirit in Scouthead and Austerlands

RESIDENTS of Scouthead and Austerlands are invited to help keep the area clean and tidy as well as find out about other community projects at a special double event.

On Wednesday, June 4, all are welcome to join a community litter pick, starting at Dawson’s Field on Huddersfield Road at 7pm.

Then at 8pm, meet the Scouthead and Austerlands Community Group at The Spinners Arms on Woodbrook Road to find out more about what they do in the area.

They will be discussing their ideas for the future, and welcome everyone to bring and share supper and bonus ball.