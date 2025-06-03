Saddleworth community group announces new ‘list’ as it seeks more members

A SADDLEWORTH community group has announced plans to revamp the way it works in a bid to attract more and younger members.

Those behind the movement for Scouthead and Austerlands have become tired of always ending up ‘in the same loop.’

But chair Robert Cragg has said it is time for change and announced the launch of a new ‘supporters list’ where people can put themselves forward to help more easily.

And a new constitution is aimed at revitalising what it does in the area.

Mr Cragg said: “We spend a lot of time in committee meetings talking about what we’d like to do as a community group, and we always end up in the same loop.

“To do more things, we need more active (and frankly, younger) members, but to attract more members we need to do more.

“So we’re launching a new supporters list for members – and others – who might be interested in helping with events, litter picks, leafleting and so on but don’t fancy sitting in meetings.

“And the new constitution sets out the following objectives for the group:

“To foster a sense of community and belonging among residents.

“To promote social, cultural, and recreational activities that enhance the quality of life for all members.

“To support and advocate for the needs and interests of the community.

“To encourage active participation and volunteering within the community.

“To collaborate with local authorities and organisations to address community issues and improve services.

“To raise and donate funds in accordance with these aims.

“It’s an ambitious list, and it can only be achieved with an active membership. It’s your community – it’s up to you!”

Anyone is eligible to put their name on the supporters list, with parental consent required for under-18s.

You can do so by emailing Gillian McCarthy at sacg.newsletter@gmail.com.

The group will contact those on the list when it has activities coming up and offer opportunities to get involved.