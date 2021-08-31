Discover borough’s past with Oldham Histories Festival

FIND out more about the people, places, buildings and stories in the borough during the Oldham Histories Festival and heritage open days.

From talks to walks there’s plenty to discover from September 10 to 19, whether you’re interested in architecture or heritage or just curious about the history around you.

Councillor Shaid Mushtaq, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “It’s good to see this event is returning after we had to cancel last year’s due to coronavirus.

“There is so much history in our borough and this excellent programme of events gives residents and visitors the chance to learn about this rich heritage, including some of the lesser-known gems.

“Our town has also been home to some extraordinary people and buildings, and this is also a chance to find out about them.”

Highlights include:

Pop up Oldham Classic Car Show – Vintage vehicles will be converging on the town centre. Just for this year it’s on a slightly smaller scale but Tame Valley Car Club will still be showing an array of vintage and classic vehicles that have been lovingly restored by their owners.

The History of Chadderton – Find out more about the fascinating history of Chadderton from this display of photographs, maps and documents presented by Chadderton Historical Society.

Wonderful Westwood – A guided tour of the historic buildings and fabulous street art in Westwood.

Union Street: The First Southern Internal By-pass and its Listed Buildings – Take a guided walk along one of Oldham’s most famous streets.

The Life and Times of Frederick Scrivener Hilary Basil Baddingon: From Big Game Hunter to the Manager of the Roxy Cinema – A talk exploring the life of one of Oldham’s more colourful characters.

Curry and Culture: A Story of Curry, Heritage and Giving – Online talk exploring the history of the curry industry in Oldham; presented by Oldham Historical Research Group.

Oldham Town Centre Ghost – Uncover some of the ghostly goings-on! A fun walk suitable for children six years and over accompanied by an adult.

There are also some online trails to follow:

Town Centre Trail: A walking tour of Oldham’s iconic buildings and public spaces: oldham.gov.uk/town_centre_trail

Alexandra Park Trail: Meet some fascinating people from Oldham’s past as you walk around the park: oldham.gov.uk/alex_park_trail

Oldham Ghost Trail: Follow the ghostly guide and take a journey into the shadowy past of Oldham: www.oldhamtheatreworkshop.co.uk/ghost-trail

For more information about all the events and details of how to book a place, visit: www.oldham.gov.uk/histories_festival_2021

Alternatively contact Oldham’s Heritage Open Days, Oldham Local Studies and Archives, 84 Union Street, Oldham, OL1 1DN by email archives@oldham.gov.uk or call 0161 770 4654.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

