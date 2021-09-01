Featured Lifestyle

Five on the road: Fundraising cycle ride for Gaza youngsters

Trevor Baxter September 1, 2021 No Comments

FIVE hardy Saddleworth cyclists took to the road as part of The Big Ride (TBR) for Palestine.

Now in its sixth year, TBR is a national event to raise awareness of the plight of the Palestinian people and to raise money to fund children’s sports facilities.

Last year, monies raised helped fund a secure children’s playground in the village of Khuzaa in Gaza. This year’s fundraising will support a similar project in Rafah, Gaza.

Steve Chick, Michele Abendstern, Maggie Magner, Sarah Hey and Phil Spencer setting off from Delph

The five – Michele Abendstern, Steve Chick, Sarah Hey, Phil Spencer and Maggie Magner – cycled nearly 30 miles over the Pennines after setting off from Delph.

The route took them via Scammonden Water and a lunch stop at The Rose and Crown, Cop Hill near Huddersfield where they received a warm welcome.

The group have raised more than £700 since posting their JustGiving page and this will be added to the national total of over £69,000.

The main ride involved over 200 riders, cycling from Bristol to London.

To sponsor the Saddleworth riders go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saddleworth-big-ride-team-2021

