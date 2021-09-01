Five on the road: Fundraising cycle ride for Gaza youngsters

FIVE hardy Saddleworth cyclists took to the road as part of The Big Ride (TBR) for Palestine.

Now in its sixth year, TBR is a national event to raise awareness of the plight of the Palestinian people and to raise money to fund children’s sports facilities.

Last year, monies raised helped fund a secure children’s playground in the village of Khuzaa in Gaza. This year’s fundraising will support a similar project in Rafah, Gaza.

The five – Michele Abendstern, Steve Chick, Sarah Hey, Phil Spencer and Maggie Magner – cycled nearly 30 miles over the Pennines after setting off from Delph.

The route took them via Scammonden Water and a lunch stop at The Rose and Crown, Cop Hill near Huddersfield where they received a warm welcome.

The group have raised more than £700 since posting their JustGiving page and this will be added to the national total of over £69,000.

The main ride involved over 200 riders, cycling from Bristol to London.

To sponsor the Saddleworth riders go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saddleworth-big-ride-team-2021

