Discover Oldham’s restored Old Library at family Open Day

RESIDENTS are invited to be part of history as the doors to Oldham’s iconic Old Library swing open for a very special open day.

The event, on Saturday, August 16 from 12 to 4pm, offers a unique chance for residents to book a tour around the beautifully restored heritage building on Greaves Street ahead of its full public opening later this autumn.

Families and heritage lovers can also enjoy an afternoon packed with free entertainment and fun activities in the new community garden outside.

Alongside the tours, there is a line-up of entertainment, including music from Flat Cap Brass, a fun and friendly brass and drum band from Yorkshire, and Flat Cap 3 bringing good-time tunes hailing from Lancashire.

Shakespeare will also make an appearance – a nod to the poet’s image carved into the building’s stonework.

Watch out for Phileas Fogg on day 79 of his around the world adventure as they bring Jules Vernes’ novel to life with their comedy capers.

Oldham Play Action Group will be running creative arts and crafts activities inspired by the building’s heritage, and families can say hello to Ollie and Millie, Oldham’s mascots.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “The Old Library holds such a special place in my heart and I remember visiting it as a child, and like so many people in Oldham, I have fond memories of the building. Seeing it brought back to life has been an emotional journey.

“A lot of hard work, care and dedication has gone into its restoration, and I know residents will be just as proud and excited as I am to see it open its doors again.

“This open day is a chance for all of us to come together, celebrate its past, and look forward to the amazing future it has ahead.”

To book a tour around the Old Library, building, visit the Eventbrite page.