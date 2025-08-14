Saddleworth students celebrate exam results

STUDENTS from Saddleworth are celebrating and breathing sighs of relief after receiving their exam results.

Up and down the country, emails and envelopes have been nervously opened as people found out their graces in A-Levels, BTECs and T-Levels.

And locally, there are happy faces after two years’ hard work paid off.

Sophie Dervan, of Dobcross, is beaming after scoring a Triple Distinction* in her BTEC in Sport.

She will now head to Leeds Beckett University to study Sport and Exercise Therapy, with an eventual aim of going into physiotherapy.

And after her course, she now watches what many see on the pitch from a slightly different perspective.

“It was intense,” said Sophie.

“My subject was coursework-based, so I had to complete about 20 different units looking at what you see on the field.

“Things like coaching and biomechanics. Now I watch sport slightly differently.

“Take the recent Women’s Euros, I was watching it thinking, ‘I know a little bit about that now.’

“It was quite interesting to hear things from a more in-depth perspective.”

After receiving her results on Thursday, August 14, Sophie spent the rest of the day relaxing and wondering why she was nervous beforehand.

Unlike friend Layla Ball, who went to work a shift at B&M Bargains after learning she earned Distinction* in Sport, A* in Criminology and a B in Psychology!

Close by, in Delph, Daniel Green is toasting an A* in History, A in English Literature and B in Drama.

The former Saddleworth School pupil will study English Literature at the University of Manchester – now he is calming down.

“It was nerve wracking for sure,” said Daniel. “Waking up thinking, ‘Have I got it?’ I checked and I got it.

“And I think it’s going to be great at university. The decision to study English Literature didn’t really come from anywhere specific, it’s just what I want to do.

“It’s the build-up of realising that I actually quite like studying English Literature, why not do it at university?”

Across Saddleworth – and at Ashton-under-Lyne Sixth Form College, Darcey Weston, of Grotton, achieved her goal of a place at Liverpool University.

She gained a distinction in Science, a C in Criminology and a D in Psychology, which she admitted: “I’m not very happy with.”

But finding out was nit without its panic.

“I don’t think the nerves hit me until I woke up,” Darcey added. “I was like, ‘I need to look.’

“My friends had texted me, saying, ‘I got in.’ So I opened UCAS and at first I saw the clearing option, so I was like, ‘Did I not get in?’

“Then I looked again and it said, ‘Confirmed’ It was fine.”

Darcey will be split from good friends Maddie Stout and Brooke Plant as they are heading to Newcastle Universtiy,

But as she claimed: “I picked Liverpool first, then they changed their minds. It’s all their fault!”