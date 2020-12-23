Disqualified driver jailed for serious August bank holiday collision in Lees

A DISQUALIFIED driver has been jailed for riding a stolen motorbike on the wrong side of the road during a collision in Lees during the August bank holiday, which caused serious injuries to a cyclist.

Konnor Harvey, 20, of Meadowcroft Lane, Oldham, was sentenced on December 23, 2020 to two years and 11 months in jail after previously pleading guilty to five driving offences.

Harvey’s convictions relate to a collision in Lees on Monday, August 31, 2020 when he was riding a stolen motorbike while uninsured and disqualified.

The court heard that shortly after 5pm, Harvey was travelling at speed on a blue Suzuki GSXR 750cc on Huddersfield Road, away from Oldham town centre.

Witnesses told the court that Harvey had overtaken a number of vehicles before going around a bend and driving on the wrong side of the road.

A 54-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the opposite direction when he saw Harvey speeding towards him so applied his emergency brakes.

Due to the abrupt stop, the man went over his handlebars and landed on the pavement while Harvey collided with him on the motorbike.

Harvey’s momentum caused him to skid along the road before further colliding with a road sign.

The victim was left with life-threatening injuries and several serious internal injuries, and was taken to hospital where he remained for nine weeks – including his 55th birthday.

Following his own discharge from hospital, Harvey was arrested and later charged with several offences.

He pleaded guilty to single counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle in a public place without third party insurance, driving whilst disqualified, and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Detective Sergeant Diana Dyer-Barron, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a shocking incident which demonstrated the complete disregard Harvey had for law-abiding road users who have a legal right to be on our roads; he doesn’t and I’m satisfied the verdict will keep it that way for a while to come.

“Harvey is extremely fortunate that he wasn’t here facing a jail term for causing an innocent man’s death as this collision was so serious that the victim who suffered due to Harvey’s reckless actions was almost killed.

“I would like to pay my best wishes and respects to the victim as he continues his recovery from injuries suffered on that horrendous day.

“Hopefully the conclusion is a further step towards some closure for him.”

